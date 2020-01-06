Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) Shares Up 4.2%

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 167,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 93,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Matsa Resources Company Profile (ASX:MAT)

Matsa Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia and Thailand. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and base metals. It holds an interest in the Devon gold mine. Matsa Resources Limited is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

