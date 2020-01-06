Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.83

Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.83 and traded as high as $38.07. Matthews International shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 3,753 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matthews International Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter worth $4,513,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,328 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 413,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 156.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

