McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Up 37.6%

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) shot up 37.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.93, 26,354,278 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 18,125,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a market cap of $122.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 120.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 295,904 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 60.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 235,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,183 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

