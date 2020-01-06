McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Up 37.6%

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) shot up 37.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.93, 26,354,278 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 18,125,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a market cap of $122.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 120.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 295,904 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 60.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 235,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,183 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDermott International Company Profile (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

