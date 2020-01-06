McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGRC. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.59. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $306,089.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $954,289 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

