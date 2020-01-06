MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MD. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut MEDNAX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,388,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

