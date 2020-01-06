Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Trading Up 4%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 489,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 587,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 218,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 116,038 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $267,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNT)
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.
