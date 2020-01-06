Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Trading Up 4%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 489,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 587,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 218,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 116,038 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $267,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

