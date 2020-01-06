Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

MRK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.64. 6,816,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after buying an additional 2,576,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after buying an additional 1,972,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

