Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.
MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.
MRK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.64. 6,816,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after buying an additional 2,576,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after buying an additional 1,972,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.
