Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.27 ($120.08).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €107.25 ($124.71) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €100.09. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

