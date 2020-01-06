Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.27 ($120.08).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €107.25 ($124.71) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €100.09. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit