Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.00

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $3.21. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 15,120 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 152,080 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit