Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $3.21. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 15,120 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 152,080 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

