Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.24

Mesoblast limited (ASX:MSB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.24 ($1.59) and last traded at A$2.22 ($1.57), with a volume of 914361 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.14 ($1.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -14.61.

In other Mesoblast news, insider William (Bill) Burns purchased 32,670 shares of Mesoblast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.83 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,786.10 ($42,401.49).

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

