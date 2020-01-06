Metronome Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Metronome has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $335,530.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $24.68 and $24.43. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.01462299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00122755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,616,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,854,327 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

