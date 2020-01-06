MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:CMU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,919. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

