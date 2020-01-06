MicroMoney Hits One Day Volume of $12,601.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. MicroMoney has a market cap of $63,719.00 and approximately $12,601.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including $11.92, $50.56, $13.91 and $5.53. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00039340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.99 or 0.06069998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036559 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001328 BTC.

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

