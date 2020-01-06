MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:YGRN) Shares Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:YGRN)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.40, 22 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index Inverse ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index Inverse ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit