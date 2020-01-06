Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $48.00 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $74.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.09). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 224.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at $18,538,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

