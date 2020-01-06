Mithril Trading Down 0.2% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bithumb, Gate.io and BitForex. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $502,698.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, FCoin, ZB.COM, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

