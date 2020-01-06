Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.88.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.82. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 652.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

