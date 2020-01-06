Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches Market Cap of $10.62 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00007109 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, LBank, Gate.io and OKEx. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $10.62 million and $927,614.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00193458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.01530895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00127544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

