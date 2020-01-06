Monetha (MTH) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $303,812.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, OKEx and Binance. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00189041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01455840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00122710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinExchange, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.