Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE:MUR opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.