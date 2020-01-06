Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MYGN. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.96.
MYGN opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.