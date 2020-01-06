Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MYGN. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.96.

MYGN opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

