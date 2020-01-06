Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 5.8%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.61, approximately 910,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 835,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Naked Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

