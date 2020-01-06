Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.15

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and traded as low as $30.03. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 2,503 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.90 million, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,907,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,928,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

