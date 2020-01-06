NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) traded up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.51, 122,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 53,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get NASDAQ:MYSZ alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35.

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:MYSZ Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.