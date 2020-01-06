National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.78. National Research has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $68.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $99,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Mowry sold 9,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $599,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,366 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

