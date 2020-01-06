Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.38, 300,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 175,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.