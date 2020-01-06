Neblio Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $104,464.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00022229 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,900,852 coins and its circulating supply is 15,285,820 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.