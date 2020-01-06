Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Shares Down 4%

Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.00, approximately 24,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 23,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nedbank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.