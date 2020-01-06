New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,131 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.35. 2,776,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,128. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $231.32 and a 52-week high of $298.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.