New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,356,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,508,000 after buying an additional 367,770 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,183,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 825,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,062,000 after buying an additional 29,733 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,023,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3,065,308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 735,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 735,674 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $66.25. 526,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $67.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

