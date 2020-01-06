New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,390,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.09. 733,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2574 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.