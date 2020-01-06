New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.17. 3,710,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,200. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

