New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,088 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.38. 4,888,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,813. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

