NEXT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $135,619.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00010190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $32.10 million and $135,619.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00588986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000456 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.