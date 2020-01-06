NEXT’s (NXT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price objective (up from GBX 6,300 ($82.87)) on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut NEXT to a sector performer rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,475 ($85.17).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,942 ($91.32) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,929.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,975 ($52.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

In other news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.89), for a total value of £10,105,650 ($13,293,409.63).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.