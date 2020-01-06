Nexus Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,100 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.3% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Electric by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,193,032 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,663,000 after acquiring an additional 364,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $433,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $12.14. 111,873,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,105,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

