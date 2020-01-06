Nexus Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $171,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. 2,493,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

