Nexus Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up 2.4% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Western Digital worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after acquiring an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $301,475,000 after buying an additional 1,696,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,502,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,548,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,282,000 after buying an additional 141,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,912,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $186,033,000 after buying an additional 343,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $65.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

