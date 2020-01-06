NOIA Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $533,606.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $533,606.00 and $17,784.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.90 or 0.05897730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

