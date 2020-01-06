NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) VP Sells $1,982,925.00 in Stock

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NRG stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.38. 2,604,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,982. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 546,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,628,000 after buying an additional 117,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

