Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

In other news, insider Reed David sold 3,000,000 shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $618,000.00.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

