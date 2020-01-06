Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,197. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

