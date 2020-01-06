nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research cut their price target on nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded nVent Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. G.Research downgraded nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli downgraded nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $4,904,381.85. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 642,133 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 171,871 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

