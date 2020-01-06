Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.75

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.30. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 32,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 316.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 156,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.