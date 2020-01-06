Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.75

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.30. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 32,500 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
