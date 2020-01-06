Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.95 and last traded at C$49.95, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $119.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

