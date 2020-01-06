OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.27, 541,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 344,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Aegis set a $20.00 price objective on OpGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OpGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.31.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. As a group, analysts expect that OpGen Inc will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

