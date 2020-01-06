Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research raised Orange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Societe Generale raised Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cfra reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Orange has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Orange by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Orange by 307.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 51,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 132.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Orange by 19.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 150,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

