Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) to announce $760,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $520,000.00 to $1.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 million to $2.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.94 million, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

ORTX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 245,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,267. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -1.06.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

