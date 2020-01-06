Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) Trading Up 5.5%

Orgenesis Inc (OTCMKTS:ORGS) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.14, 117,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 90,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orgenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Orgenesis in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94.

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orgenesis by 128.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orgenesis in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 119,123 shares during the period.

About Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS)

Orgenesis Inc is a regenerative therapy company. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy Business (CTB). The CDMO activity is operated by the Company’s subsidiary, MaSTherCell SA, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products.

