OST Market Capitalization Achieves $7.17 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Coinsuper, Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, OST has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. OST has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $112,951.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00192941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.01528941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00126912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

